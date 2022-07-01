New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the suspended BJp leader BJP leader Nupur Sharma should "apologise to the whole country” for her comments on Prophet Muhammad which had ignited emotions and led to unfortunate incidents across the country.

Nupur Sharma's offensive comments, made during a TV debate earlier this month, sparked massive protests in India and several Gulf countries summoned Indian diplomats over her statements. The BJP later suspended her from the party.

The court held the remark was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities and said that Nupur Sharma should have apologised to the whole country.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala allowed her to withdraw the plea but refused to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged against her in various states for the controversial remarks.

“These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country...These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or for political agenda or some other nefarious activities”, the bench said.

The bench said, “The way she ignited emotions across the country has led to unfortunate incidents. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country. We saw the debate”. ( Inputs from agencies)

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Sharma, said she had apologised for her remarks. The bench said, “Her apology came too late and that too conditionally saying if religious sentiments are hurt and so on. She should have been on TV immediately and apologised to the nation”.

