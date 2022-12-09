BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Father of 4, Introduces Population Control Bill in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who himself is a father of four children, introduced a Population Control bill in Lok Sabha on Friday. The Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur blamed the population explosion for the previous Congress government’s inadequate policy to control the growth of population in the country.

Speaking about the population control Bill during the Agenda AajTak 2022 programme, Ravi Kishan said if the previous Congress-led regime had tabled a law to control the population, he would not have had four kids.

“If the Congress brought the Bill (population control Bill) earlier, we would have stopped,” the BJP MP said.

Meanwhile, over 50 private member bills were introduced in Lok Sabha today.

The bill to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951 was introduced by BSP member Danish Ali.

The other bills were related to shutdown of internet, loan waiver and prevention of mob lynching.

DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian introduced a bill to provide for setting up of an effective system to prevent internet shutdown and procedural safeguards to bring greater transparency and accountability for the shutdown.

Congress member Dean Kuriakose introduced a bill for setting up of a board for the identification of loans to be waived as a one-time measure in national interest within the country.

ET Mohammed Basheer of the IUML introduced a bill to prevent mob lynching and provide adequate punishment for persons committing mob lynching with a view to instill a sense of fear among the persons who involve in such actions.

The bill also seeks to rehabilitate victims of lynching and their families.

In a statement to the media, Danish Ali said that the traditional voting system accomplishes the goal of free and fair elections.

"EVMs are prone to errors and several countries in the world have stopped using EVMs as doubts have been raised about its veracity. EVMs should be replaced with traditional ballot papers in our country also," he said.

(With PTI inputs)


