BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur urged people to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day until August 5th, which she believes will make the world free of the coronavirus pandemic.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya is going to take place on August 5.

She said that, "Let us all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite "Hanuman Chalisa" five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5."

She further added that, "Complete this ritual by giving aarti to Lord Rama at home on August 5."

She also posted a video on Twitter, in which she said that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is putting all its efforts to control the spread of coronavirus by enforcing a lockdown in Bhopal until August 4. Here is the video.

आइए हम सब मिलकर कोरोना महामारी को समाप्त करने के लिए लोगों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना के लिए एक आध्यात्मिक प्रयास करें आज25 से 5 अगस्त तक प्रतिदिन शाम 7:00 बजे अपने घरों में हनुमान चालीसा का 5 बार पाठकरें5 अगस्त को अनुष्ठान का रामलला की आरती के साथ घरों में दीप जलाकर समापन करें pic.twitter.com/Ba0J2KrkA8 — Sadhvi Pragya singh thakur (@SadhviPragya_MP) July 25, 2020

Bhopal MP said that "Though the lockdown ends on August 4, the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, the hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman will complete on August 5, when the groundbreaking ceremony will be performed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. We will celebrate that day like Diwali."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been admitted to Chirayu hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. Chouhan tweeted on Saturday that all types of tests have been conducted and is perfectly healthy. As many as 26,210 Covid cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh till date.