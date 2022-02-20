BJP MLA Raja Singh in Trouble For Threatening Voters

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered to register an FIR against the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh for threatening people to vote for BJP in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections.

Following a video that leaked on social media, the ECI had already issued a notice to the BJP MLA to show cause for his statements on the impending UP elections within 24 hours. The commission found Singh in violation of Sections 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (Corrupt practises), 171 C (voluntarily interfering or attempting to interfere with the free exercise of any electoral right commits the offence of undue influence at an election) and 171 F (Punishment for undue influence or personation at an election) and various poll code provisions.

The Telangana BJP leader was initially given 24 hours to respond to the notice, but after requesting an extension, he was allowed permission until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. However, because he did not respond to the notification, the commission directed the Chief Electrol Officer to file a FIR against him. The panel also temporarily banned his MLA rights, barring him from holding public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows, interviews, or dealing with any kind of media.

While issuing him the notice, the poll panel referenced a video footage of Raja Singh's statements. "I want to inform those who do not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party that Yogi Ji has ordered hundreds of JCB bulldozers to be dispatched to Uttar Pradesh. Following the elections, all places that have not supported Yogi ji will be identified, and you will see what JCBs and bulldozers are utilised for. So I want to remind those traitors in Uttar Pradesh who don't want Yogi Ji to be CM again that if you want to stay in UP, you'll have to shout Yogi-Yogi or leave UP and flee," the BJP MLA stated in a video that has gone viral on Twitter.