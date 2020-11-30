BJP MLA Kiran Maheswari Dies Of COVID-19, PM Modi Condoles Demise

BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand Kiran Maheshwari, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month passed away at a hospital in Gurgaon. The 59-year-old Maheshwari served as a MLA for three times from Rajsamand. She was also a member of the 14th Lok Sabha from 2004-2009 from Rajasthan's Udaipur constituency.

PM Modi took to his Twitter and tweeted, "Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti." He further tweeted, "She made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised." Here is the tweet.

Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 30, 2020

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders condoled her demise.

Gehlot tweeted, "Saddened to know of the untimely demise of BJP leader & Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members and supporters in this most difficult time."