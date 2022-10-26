BJP Meets Poll Panel in Delhi to Complain Against TRS on Alleged Irregularities in Munugode Bypoll

New Delhi: A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission officials here alleging irregularities in Telangana’s Munugode bypoll which is scheduled to be held on November 3.

The BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP’s media co-in-charge Sanjay Mayukh, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and Om Pathak told the Election Commission officials that the ruling TRS is violating electoral laws and model code of conduct.

They submitted a memorandum against the TRS government which contained instances of violation of the model code of conduct. The BJP leaders also expressed concerns over bogus votes getting into the voters; list of the Munugode constituency and urged the EC officials to look into it.

Later, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters that they had to meet the poll panel officials in the national capital as they were disappointed with the State Election Commission over the irregularities in the Munugode by-election.

Accusing the TRS of continuously violating electoral laws for bypolls in Munugode assembly segment, the BJP leader Om Pathak said, “It seems not the TRS but the state government is contesting election against the BJP in Munugode as the entire state machinery has been deployed and it is a gross violation of electoral laws,” Pathak said.

