BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain Moves SC After Delhi High Court’s Rape Case Registration Order

New Delhi: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday approached the Supreme Court after Delhi High Court dismissed BJP leader’s plea challenging the registration of a FIR against him on a woman’s complaint alleging rape in 2018, the Live Law reported. The court will hear the plea next week.

The BJP leader claimed the allegations made by the woman having a matrimonial dispute with his brother were totally false and mala fide.

BJP Leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain has moved the Supreme Court against yesterday's Delhi High Court order directing a registration of FIR against him in an alleged 2018 rape case.

In its order, the High Court said there was a complete reluctance on the part of the police to even register an FIR. Justice Asha Menon said there was no perversity in the 2018 trial order directing the registration of the FIR and vacated the interim orders staying its operation.

In 2018, a Delhi-based woman approached the magistrate court alleging that the BJP leader had raped her and threatened to kill her. The court directed the registration of an FIR against Hussain. Later, the BJP leader approached the High Court challenging the lower court’s order.

“There is no merit in the present petition. The petition is dismissed. The interim orders stand vacated. The FIR be registered forthwith. The investigations will be completed and a detailed report under Section 173 Cr.P.C. be submitted before the learned MM (metropolitan magistrate) within three months,” said the court in its order on Wednesday.