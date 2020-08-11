A BJP leader Sanjay Khokhar was shot dead at his own farm fields in Baghpat while he was out on a morning walk on Tuesday. The incident took place in Chaprauli area of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Khokhar, the former BJP president was shot multiple times by three unidentified persons when he was out on a morning walk. The police personnel said that his blood-soaked body was found shortly afterwards.

Ajay Kumar, Baghpat's police chief said that, "We have carried out a prima facie investigation and it seems to be a case of personal enmity. However, we are going to investigate this case in all the possible angles and will arrest the accused as soon as possible. There seems to be no eyewitnesses in the case." Police have reportedly recovered a bullet from the spot.

A video of bloodied body of Sanjay Khokhar lying between the fields is going viral on social media. Here is the video.

Warning: Disturbing video Sanjay Khokhar, former BJP district president of Baghpat, shot dead by unidentified assailants during morning walk. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/92yvn1cdRM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 11, 2020

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed severe grief over the death of Sanjay and directed the officials to arrest the accused soon.

A 52-year-old Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Deshpal Khokar was shot dead in Badarkha village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district On July 7th. Three bike borne assailants shot at him while he was sitting near the brick kiln.