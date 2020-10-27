BJP Leader Khusbhu Arrested

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar was arrested on Tuesday by the police in Chennai while she was on her way to Chidambaram to participate in a protest rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has organised a protest in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district against Lok Sabha Member and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalan's remarks on women. Khushboo and other BJP leaders on Tuesday announced that they would stage a protest and police refused to give permission for the protest. The BJP leaders were stopped and arrested near Muttukadu while they have been travelling from Chennai to Chidambaram. Along with Kushboo, several other leaders were also arrested by the police.

Khushbu took to her Twitter and tweeted as, "When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question @AIADMKOfficial n #CM of TN @EPSTamilNadu avl, why we are denied our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given the permission to do the same? Why this partiality."

"Or is @AIADMKOfficial govt aware that #VCK is capable of riots and goondaism and they fear the same?" she added.

Tamil Nadu BJP Women's wing has organised a state-wide protest against Thirumavalavan on Tuesday.