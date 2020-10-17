FIROZABAD: A local BJP leader was shot dead last night allegedly by three bike-borne attackers. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. The deceased was identified as Dayashankar Gupta. Viresh Tomar, and two of Mr Tomar's uncles - Narendra Tomar and Devendra Tomar - have been taken into police custody. The family members of Dayashankar Gupta raised suspicion over them.

Dayashankar Gupta was attacked at a local market. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. He worked as the Mandal vice president. Viresh Tomar had recently joined the BJP. Locals said that Dayashankar Gupta was not happy with Viresh Tomar joining BJP.

Police Officer A Satish Ganesh said that, "Viresh Tomar recently had a heated exchange with Dayashankar on Facebook. Viresh Tomar's uncle had earlier contested local village body election from Ratigarhi village in Firozabad against Dayashanker, and he had won the election."

Some of the family members of Dayashankar Gupta and supporters broke out near the hospital where he was rushed to and they demanded arrest of the accused.

Police officer Mukesh Kumar Mishra told reporters late last night that, "Some unknown men targeted the BJP leader in the marketplace. We are carrying out a probe. We talked to the protesters to calm them down. We are aiming for a breakthrough in the next 24 hours."

Another police officer Shachindranath Nath Patel asserted that, "He (DK Gupta) was attacked after he had closed shop. The family members have given the name of some suspects. We are conducting a probe."