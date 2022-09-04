New Delhi: A brief slip of tongue by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a mega rally against inflation and price rise has prompted the citizens trend #Atta on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi is trolled by the netizens with the hashtag Atta ( meaning flour ) for making a faux pas while addressing a ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday.

A cleverly truncated video clip of Congress leader’s speech is going viral on social media. Speaking on inflation, Rahul mistakenly referred to ‘litre’ unit for weighing ‘atta’ than ‘kg’ (kilogram). This goof up was quickly spotted by the netizens and started trolling the Congress leader.

“I have figures from 2014 when an LPG cylinder used to cost Rs 410, today it is Rs 1050. Petrol was Rs 70 per litre. Today it is around Rs 100 per litre. Diesel was Rs 55 per litre, today it is Rs 90 per litre. Mustard oil was Rs 90 per litre, today it is Rs 200 per litre. Milk was Rs 35 per litre, today it is Rs 60 per litre. Atta (flour) was Rs 22 per litre, today it is Rs 40 per litre, ” Rahul Gandhi says during his ‘Halla Bol’ rally.

Rahul Gandhi: ATTA 22 rupaye per litre aaj 40 rupaye per litre Taking Rahul Gandhi seriously on price rise is like taking Congress seriously on fighting corruption & taking Hitler seriously on human rights! During UPA it was double digit inflation for long periods pic.twitter.com/KQ7e232imT — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 4, 2022

Rahul soon realised the blunder and he corrected himself and said “Oh Kg so on one hand you're being hit by unemployment, on the other hand, there is terrible inflation”. However, the video clip does not show the subsequent rectification by the Congress leader.

However, the BJP latched on to it and mocked the Congress rally against inflation as the launching pad for Rahul Gandhi. The saffron party also took a dig at the Congress leader saying he doesn’t know whether flour is solid or liquid.

Hatred is rising in India.Fear of inflation,unemployment increasing in India,due to this hatred is rising.BJP,RSS dividing the country&creating fear in the country.Only 2 industrialists in the country benefitting from this fear&hatred:Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at 'Halla Bol' rally pic.twitter.com/BHt1yBm3fC — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

The BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters here and said Gandhi's speech was ‘immature’. He said Gandhi was ‘speaking on the topic of inflation and he converted flour into litres. He doesn't know whether potatoes grow above the ground or under, he doesn't know whether flour is solid or liquid but (he) speaks on every subject’.

