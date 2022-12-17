New Delhi: Effigies of Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto were burnt across the nation by the BJP workers on Saturday protesting his personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The saffron party workers held protests and raised slogans in state capitals across the country and condemned Bhutto’s remarks against PM Modi.

Responding to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s comment on giving shelter to Osama Bin Laden at the recent United Nations Security Council meet, Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto said. “I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India.”

“He (PM Modi) was banned from entering this country until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the Foreign Minister of the RSS. What is the RSS? The RSS takes inspiration from Hitler’s ‘SS’.” Bhutto added.

Enraged BJP leaders and workers called out a nationwide protest against Bhutto’s “highly shameful and derogatory” remarks.

India came together to condemn and protest Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto's 'uncivilized' and distasteful comment on PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/rvjrZ4mb4w — BJP (@BJP4India) December 17, 2022

The state BJP unit leaders took out a protest march in their respective states and demanded an apology from the Pakistan minister.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi sought to downplay the BJP’s reaction to Bhutto’s comment saying the saffron party is is giving undue attention to the ‘failed country with proven terror links.’

Such an unnecessary over reaction of BJP to a failed country with proven terror links&army remote controlled Foreign Minister. Why did India find it fit to respond to him, it only helped Pakistan get the attention it sought globally& needlessly hyphenates India with Pakistan. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 17, 2022

