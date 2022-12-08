Ahmedabad: Riding on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power for a record seventh term in Gujarat. In its 27-years of regime, the BJP has never witnessed such a massive mandate. The party has announced a swearing-in ceremony at 2pm on December 12, Monday.

With the trends going in favour of the BJP, the party workers started gathering outside the party office in Gandhinagar for celebrations. They danced and distributed sweets among people celebrating the party’s landslide victory outside the party headquarters on Thursday.

The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as the saffron party is leading on 158 seats while Congress on 16 in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly elections. The grand old party has got a major drubbing in this election.

The new political entrant AAP has made inroads in the western state, thanks to party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s aggressive campaigning. This is the fourth state where AAP vote share is over 6 percent much needed to be recognised as a national party.

Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022

The saffron party is on course to win the state elections with a two-thirds majority and securing a vote share of nearly 53 per cent. Last time, the party had won 127 seats in 2002 when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

गुजरात ने खोखले वादे, रेवड़ी व तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति करने वालों को नकार कर विकास और जनकल्याण को चरितार्थ करने वाली @narendramodi जी की भाजपा को अभूतपूर्व जनादेश दिया है। इस प्रचंड जीत ने दिखाया है कि हर वर्ग चाहे महिला हो, युवा हो या किसान हो सभी पूरे दिल से भाजपा के साथ हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2022

The chief minister Bhupendra Patel won from the Ghatlodia constituency by a record 1.92 lakh margin. This is the BJP leader’s second consecutive in the Assembly elections. The BJP leadership has already announced that Patel will be re-elected as the chief minister of the state.

