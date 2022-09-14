BJP Fast Tracks ‘Operation Kichad’ : Jairam Ramesh after 8 Goa Congress MLAs Defection

New Delhi: After getting hit by the defections of eight of its 11 Goa Congress MLAs to BJP on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh came down heavily on the saffron camp. Deploying some wordplay to attack the ruling party, the Congress leader said BJP is visibly shaken by the ‘visible success of Bharat Jodo Yatra’, and hence resorting to ‘Operation Kichad’.

“BJP is nervous. A daily dose of diversion and disinformation is handed out to undermine the yatra. We remain undeterred. We will overcome these dirty tricks of the BJP,” Ramesh tweeted.

Another Congress leader Pawan Khera said the saffron camp is rattled by the success of Rahul Gandhi-led country-wide walkathon. He quoted from Nida Fazil's poem and said ‘safar mein dhoop toh hogi, jo chal sako toh chalo.’ He added those unable to join the “difficult journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra” are resorting to the “dividers, fearing the threats of the BJP”.

Khera also uploaded a video on his Twitter account and shared a message for the BJP and the defected MLAs.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant welcomed the eight Congress MLAs who switched to the saffron camp and quipped, “Now a 'Congress Chhoro Yatra' has begun from Goa.”

