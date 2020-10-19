BJP Drops Sadhvi Pragya From Star Campaigners List

With Madhya Pradesh going for bypolls to 23 MLA seats vacated by the supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia to back the BJP, the BJP has released the list of its star campaigners. Surprise of surprises.... BJP’s firebrand MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur does not find place in the list of the star campaigners.

Interestingly, a majority of the 23 seats fall in the Gwalior-Chambal region and the Sadhvi comes from this region. More importantly, two of the seats are in Bhind district, to which Sadhvi belongs. She campaigned in 2019 in this region despite herself contesting from Bhopal against Congress heavyweight Digvijay Singh.

It was during this road show that she had said that Nathuram Godse was a patriot. This has become highly controversial and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to rebuke her for her comments. Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also not campaigning in Madhya Pradesh. They would give time for the Bihar elections. The bypolls in MP would be managed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia.