Biryani Shops Closed Saying Spices Used In Biryani Reduced Male Sex Drive!

Trinamool Congress leader and Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality Rabindranath Ghosh forced two local Biryani shops to close alleging that spices used in the making of Biryani resulted in reduced male virility.

Rabindra Nath Ghosh, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led government stated that people from states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were selling Biryani in the area and the shops operated without a license.

"After all the complaints, we came here and found that the shops did not have a trade license. So the shops were closed," he said.

He said that many people in the surrounding areas have raised complaints for the last few days saying that they don't know which spices are used to prepare biryani but it resulted in reduced male sex drive.

