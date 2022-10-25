BENGALURU: Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband, John Shaw, passed away on Monday at 73. Shaw was undergoing treatment for cancer in a Bengaluru private hospital, where he passed away.

Mazumdar-Shaw also lost her mother Yamini Mazumdar to cancer in June this year. An official statement from Kiran Shaw's office said, "With profound grief, we inform you of the passing away of John Shaw, husband of Kiran Shaw & former Vice Chairman of Biocon Ltd. today morning on Oct 24, 2022." Shaw and Kiran were married in 1998.

"The voice of Nature loudly cries, & many a message from the skies,that something in us never dies.”-Robert Burn.

John Shaw,Former Vice Chairman,Biocon left for his heavenly abode on 24-10-22 & will be remembered for his immense contributions to Biocon during 22+ yrs tenure. #RIP pic.twitter.com/N7BsCMeIS2 — Biocon (@Bioconlimited) October 24, 2022

The Biocon chief also took to Twitter to share the news in a heartfelt note. Sharing a picture with her husband, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw wrote, "Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly."

I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly pic.twitter.com/b0qv6ZGI2D — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 25, 2022

John Shaw Profile

A Scotsman John Shaw headed textile manufacturer Madhura Coats before joining Biocon in 1999 where he served as the vice chairman and non-executive director for over 22 years, before retiring in July 2021. Biocon was the first Indian company approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to manufacture a cholesterol-lowering molecule in 2001. He also served as a foreign promoter and member of the advisory board of various Biocon Group companies.

