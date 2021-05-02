Bill Gates' Don't Share COVID Vaccine Formula With India Comment Draws Ire

May 02, 2021
Sakshi Post

The American business magnate, philanthropist, and co-founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates's controversial comments over COVID vaccine production have going viral on social media. 

Earlier in an interview with Sky News, Gates was asked if it would be possible to change the intellectual property law to enable the formula for COVID vaccines to be shared. Gates clearly rejected the proposal of sharing the formula with developing countries and explained "Well, there’s only so many vaccine factories in the world and people are very serious about the safety of vaccines. And moving something that had never been done… moving vaccine, say, a from a (Johnson & Johnson) factory into a factory in India…its novel… it’s only because of our grants and expertise that can happen at all.”

Adding Gates said that Global vaccine rollout is not intellectual property. It’s not like there’s some idle vaccine factory, with regulatory approval, that makes magically safe vaccines. You know, you’ve got to do the trail on these things. Every manufacturing process needs to be looked at in a very careful way.

Now, Bill Gates has drawn flak for making such statements on India and other developing countries which are facing a huge crisis following the COVID. 

