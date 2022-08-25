NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Gujarat Government and the Centre on a plea challenging the remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and asked the petitioners to implead those granted remissions as parties in the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Justice Ajay Rastogi, and Justice Vikram Nath on Tuesday agreed to consider listing the plea challenging the grant of remission and consequent release of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case by the Gujarat government recently.

The petition was filed by CPI (M) MP Subhasini Ali, journalist Revati Laul & Prof Roop Rekha Verma who were represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and lawyer Aparna Bhat.

The advocates submitted that they were only challenging principles on the basis of which remission was granted and not the Supreme Court order.

The bench asked the Gujarat government to file its reply and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks ( September 8). (Inputs from Live Law)

