Bilkis Bano Case: SC To Hear Plea Against Remission On November 29

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear the pleas challenging the remission of sentence and release of 11 convicts involved in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case on November 29.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar directed that the reply filed by the Gujarat government be made available to all parties. The petitioners have been given time to file their reply to the affidavit filed by the Gujarat government.

The premature release of the 11 men convicted for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots was due to their good behaviour, the Gujarat government told the Supreme Court on Monday.

In the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the State government said the Union Home Ministry had approved the remission and premature release of 11 life-term convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

