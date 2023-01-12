Biker Injured After Deep Sinkhole Appears on Bengaluru’s Brigade Road

Bengaluru: In a horrifying incident, a biker was grievously injured after a big sinkhole formed in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The sinkhole is reported to have appeared due to the metro tunnel works on Brigade Road in Ashok Nagar area of the city. However, it’s not clear what exactly triggered the earth to sink and form a huge gaping hole in the middle of the road.

“The sinkhole emerged due to the construction of the ongoing second phase of metro tunnel work,” Bengaluru police said.

As soon as the biker fell into the sinkhole, the passerby jumped into action and quickly dragged him out of it. The civic authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are assessing the soil nearby.

Notably, two days ago a woman and her toddler son were killed after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed on the outer ring road in the city.

