Bikaner Guwahati Train Accident: Death Toll Rises To 9

Bikaner-Guwahati Express (15633) train accident: Nine People lost their lives after 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express (15633) derailed in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Thursday. The train started from Bikaner in Rajasthan and was heading to Guwahati in Assam through Bihar's Patna. The accident took place near Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri around 5.15 pm on Thursday.

Eastern Railways has issued emergency numbers for Rajasthan (01512725942), Assam (0361-2731621, 2731622, 2731623), and West Bengal (8134054999). Railways Divisional Manager Dilip Kumar Singh, along with several officials reached the spot, and rescue operations are going on.

An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those who receive grievous injuries and Rs 25,000 for those who suffer simple injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal.

Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2022

President of India, Rajnath Singh, and other ministers wished a speedy recovery to the injured and expressed grief over the death of passengers. Here are the tweets.

The derailment of coaches of the Bikaner-Guhawati Express near New Maynaguri, West Bengal is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected passengers and their families. I wish speedy recovery to the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 13, 2022

The loss of lives due to a train accident in North West Bengal is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 13, 2022

Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a tragic rail accident in West Bengal. My deepest condolences with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 13, 2022

Troops of BSF Guwahati joined the rescue operation to help the injured passengers trapped inside the coaches of the derailed train.

