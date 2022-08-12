Bihar's New Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Love Story

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took the oath as the deputy chief minister of Bihar. He called his wife Rachel Godinho or Rajashri Yadav a perfect partner. In an interview with NDTV, a few hours after he took oath as Deputy CM, he said that in marriage, he sought partnership and understanding.

Tejashwi Yadav married his girlfriend Rachel Godinho last year amidst close friends and family. In the interview, he revealed that he told his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav that he wanted to marry a Christain woman, then he said, "It's ok. No problem'."

He further stated that "People should know this about Lalu-ji."

He added that his sisters had arranged marriages, but not forcefully and called his father a modern man in many ways. He said that they were given the freedom to reject the grooms they were introduced to and nobody forced anyone.

"There's been a perception about my father, our family, about Bihar. But things haven't been like that," he said, "My dad has always given the freedom to my sisters. He would keep them at the forefront." Tejashwi Yadav is the second youngest of the nine children of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, he has seven sisters and a brother.

Asked how he approached the decision to not consider religion or caste, he also said, "I really wanted it to happen after both sides agree. We never wanted anyone to be unhappy." It worked out without a hitch, he said, "I am happy. And my parents are happy."

He spoke about why the name Rachel was changed to Rajshri, then he said, "People of Bihar will find it easier to pronounce. My father suggested this name."