Bihar Stays Saffron | High Five For Nitish Who Battles Anti-Incumbency Wave | Will Modi Charisma Work For BJP In Bengal?

BJP and Nitish have painted Bihar a shade of saffron. And Bhakts can't stop going ga ga over the claim that it was Modi magic and charisma which worked in Bihar. The win has boosted the morale of the BJP cadre who are hoping for the modi wave to work in West Bengal too which will be the next stop for the party.

Nitish Kumar is on cloud nine and all set to begin his 5th term. The BJP has declared him to be the next Bihar chief minister. However, West Bengal may not be a cake walk for the saffron party which has to take on Mamata's TMC.

One cannot forget that the state has a huge Muslim population. What also could act against BJP in general and Modi in particular is the Centre's recent move in NRC and CAA given that Bengal shares international border with Bangladesh and CAA and NRC has direct impact on the ties not to mention the emotional turmoil that people have gone through. To make matters worse, Mamata, the anti-BJP force in Bengal has never had qualms about admitting in public her dissatisfaction over BJP. Didi is still a popular and revered figure in Bengal and this may be a challenge that the BJP has to tackle in the coming days.

Yet, political observers are of the view that the impact of Bihar will be seen in Bengal too as the Bangla state has a considerable Bihari population. This could act as a strength for BJP in Bengal. And Modi could certainly bank on the Hindi speaking people in Bengal.

It now remains to be seen if Modi can make Bengal happen too for BJP as he did in Bihar. The saffron party's victory in Bihar has made Mamata Banerjee Jittery.