Bihar Records Highest Fatalities Among Doctors In Second Wave: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that India has lost 269 doctors in the second wave of COVID-19. In the past two months, the state-wise data revealed by IMA show states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have reported more number of deaths among doctors.

In Bihar, 78 doctors have died while in Uttar Pradesh, 37 have died in the second wave. According to IMA records, the youngest physician who died due to COVID-19 is Dr. Anas Mijahid, 25 from Delhi. Delhi is one of the places where there are more number of coronavirus cases and it is severely hit by the second wave of COVID-19. In Delhi, a total of 28 doctors died due to COVID-19.

In the last year, 748 doctors died in the first wave of COVID-19. On the other hand, the IMA says that a thousand doctors have died due to coronavirus so far. Here is the list of fatalities according to IMA registry: 21 doctors died in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana (19), Maharastra (13), Tamil Nadu (10), Karnataka and Odisha (8 each), Madhya Pradesh (5), Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir ( 3 each), Assam, Gujarat, Haryana and Kerala (2 each), and Goa (1).

In India there are over 12 lakh doctors. Till now, only 66% of India’s total healthcare worker population has been fully vaccinated. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the vaccines have ensured the safety of most of the doctors. He further added that as many as 90% of health professionals have already taken the first dose.