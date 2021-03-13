Bihar: Pregnant Woman Sues Muzaffarpur Government Hospital Over Failed Sterilisation

In a case of medical carelessness, a Bihar woman alleged that she got pregnant once again even after undergoing sterilization and blamed the hospital for it.

The incident took place at Bihar's Muzaffarpur where the 30-year-old woman Phulkumari Devi has now filed a case against the Government hospital that performed the operation. She is seeking compensation of Rs 11 lakh from the state government.

Devi is the mother of four children and did not want to risk getting pregnant with a fifth child. This is when the couple decided to undergo sterilization. They underwent a family planning operation at Motipur primary health centre (PHC) on 27 July 2019. The operation was conducted by Dr Sudhir Kumar of PHC.

Devi shared that when she found out she was pregnant with a fifth child, she became disappointed. Her husband is a daily wager and has to work hard for a living. He is currently working at Panipat in Haryana. Devi added that they are a family of six, her husband, three daughters, a son and herself.

Husband Das told that he is already struggling to make the ends meet and will not be able to handle the cost of raising another child. This is why we need the compensation and we will fight in the consumer court for Rs 11 lakh. The state government has to listen to our request.

The couple also shared that the doctor disrespected them. Dr Sudhir Kumar who performed the operation, behave badly with them and did not answer properly when they asked who Devi became pregnant.

Muzaffarpur civil surgeon Dr Harendra Kumar Alok shared that such operations do fail in certain cases but he has called for an inquiry. He further added that the compensation will be Rs30,000, which is generally how much the victim is provided. The state government will pay the delivery expenses.