Bihar Political Parties Play 'Hop, Skip, Jump' Game

Bihar is fast turning out to be a playground for skip, hop and jump. Instead of the politicians, the political parties are playing this game. The parties are hopping from alliance to alliance. The smaller the party, the better the chances of political jumping in Bihar these days.

While the Visash Sheel Insaf Party (VIP) was part of the RJD-Congress alliance. But, now it has left the Maha Gath Bandhan. The VIP has announced that it was leaving the alliance as it has been meted out a raw deal. In another flip-flop, the Bahujan Samaj Party got a shock of life when the state party president Bharat Bind left the party and joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). On Saturday, he joined the RJD in the presence of Lali Prasad Yadav’s son Tejaswi Yadav.

The RJD-led alliance has RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM and the CPIML. The BJP alliance has BJP, JDU, HAM and LJP. There is another alliance led by the BSP. It has RLSP, Janatantric Party Socialist and other splinter groups.