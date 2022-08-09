Patna : In a major political development in the eastern state of Bihar, Nitish Kumar resigned as Chief Minister of Bihar following cracks in the ruling coaltion in the state on Tuesday. He drove to the Raj Bhavan and handed over his resignation to the Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Earlier today, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with BJP as the state was witnessing a power tussle between the ruling parties. Sources said, “JD(U) is no longer a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.”

#WATCH | Nitish Kumar confirms that he has resigned as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar Kumar held a crucial party meeting with JD(U) MPs and legislators at his residence today. According to sources, many JD(U) MLAs, MLCs told the Chief Minister in the meeting that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020. All JD(U) MPs and MLAs are reported to have supported the decision of Kumar to quit NDA.

#BiharPoliticalCrisis | In the JD(U) meeting today, all MLAs and MPs of the party supported CM Nitish Kumar's decision and said that they are with him. They said that they will always be with him, whatever he may decide: Sources

Upendra Kushwaha, National Parliamentary Board President of JD(U) in his tweet on Tuesday exhorted the Chief Minister Nitish to walk out of the shadow of the NDA as the “country is waiting for him”.

“Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar ji for the accountability of leadership of a new coalition in a new form. Nitish ji, go ahead. The country is waiting for you,” Kushwaha tweeted.

नये स्वरूप में नये गठबंधन के नेतृत्व की जवाबदेही के लिए श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को बधाई। नीतीश जी आगे बढ़िए। देश आपका इंतजार कर कर रहा है। — Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraKushJDU) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Tejaswi Prasad Yadav held a meeting of Grand Alliance MLAs to discuss the later political developments in the state. Speculations are rife that RJD may extend its support to Nitish Kumar if his party walks out from NDA. Reports suggest that Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha, CPI, and CPI-ML have also signalled their unconditional support to JD(U).

The political crisis was triggered by the resignation of former JD(U) president RCP Singh from the party on Saturday. He resigned following a show cause notice served to him by the party seeking an explanation on amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Describing JD(U) as a sinking ship, RCP Singh alleged that the party leadership humiliated him on more than one occasion and in doing so they crossed all limits. It’s also being said that Nitish was unhappy with RCP Singh’s increasing proximity with the BJP ally.

