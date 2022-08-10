Patna: A day after severing ties with the NDA, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar’s chief minister for an eighth term on Wednesday. The 71-year-old politician had submitted his resignation from chief minister-ship to the Governor Phagu Chauhan yesterday and staked the claim to form the government with the Mahagathbandhan (RJD, Congress and Left).

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna. Sources said the cabinet expansion will take place on August 15. It is pertinent to note that Nitish Kumar had left Mahagathbandhan in July 2017 after allegations were levelled against Tejashwi Yadav - the then deputy CM - and joined hands with the BJP.

#WATCH Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav greet each other after the oath-taking ceremony, in Patna pic.twitter.com/fUlTz9nGHS — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

Seven constituent parties of Mahagathbandhan — RJD, Congress, JD(U), and Left parties, including CPI, CPIML and others had elected Nitish Kumar its leader before the oath-taking ceremony. The effective strength of the state Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122. To stake a claim to form the next government in the state, Kumar submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the Governor.

State BJP came down heavily on Nitish Kumar for leaving the party mid-term. BJP MP Sushil Modi said the saffron party has never betrayed anyone and the same party made Nitish Kumar state’s Chief Minister five times.

“BJP has never betrayed anyone. We made Nitish Kumar the Bihar CM, five times. RJD made him the CM twice, we did that five times. We had a relation for 17 years. But you severed ties (with us) twice,” Sushil told ANI.

Patna | BJP has never betrayed anyone. We made Nitish Kumar the Bihar CM, five times. RJD made him the CM twice, we did that five times. We had a relation for 17 years. But you severed ties (with us) twice: Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP RS MP & former Deputy CM of #Bihar pic.twitter.com/iNKW3sbWvw — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP leaders staged a protest in the state’s capital and resorted to sloganeering against Nitish Kumar.

#WATCH | Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Patna raise slogans of 'Nitish Kumar murdabad' after he broke alliance with the party, and formed a 'Mahagathbandhan' for a new government#Bihar pic.twitter.com/TkhIpEjiXl — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

Reacting to the changing political dynamics in the state, a prominent poll strategist Prashant Kishore said RJD leader Tejashwi will play a bigger role in the new government.

“Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of the single largest party in Bihar, and probably he will play a major role in running this new formation. The people will be able to see how he functions in this new government,” he told ANI.