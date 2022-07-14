Bihar: Man Held for Blinding Woman Who Resisted Rape Bid

Patna: A 26-year-old man from the Katihar district of Patna was arrested for allegedly beating his 45-year-old neighbour for resisting his rape bid. The woman lost her vision in the attack.

“The woman was asleep with her nine-year-old daughter. At around 12:30 AM to 1 AM, she woke up when she heard a noise from outside. There she found her neighbour Mohd Shamim standing outside. She went out to ask him what happened. Immediately he dragged her to nearby fields,” police said.

The police official further said, “the accused Shamim tied her limbs while she shrieked for help. He then stuffed the roots of the jute plant into her mouth to stop her from screaming. When she continued to resist, he thrashed her severely. The crime was witnessed by the woman's daughter, who had followed her mother out of the house."

The victim was first taken to a primary healthcare centre at Amdabad, from there she was shifted to Katihar Medical College and Hospital as she was in a critical condition.

A complaint was registered at Amdabad Police Station based on her daughter's statement. The woman's statement will be recorded once her condition improves, said the police officer.

Manihari SDPO Manoj Kumar said that the woman was staying alone with her daughter as her husband works in Delhi. "Shamim is being interrogated," he added.

Also Read: Kerala: First Suspected Case Of Monkeypox Reported