Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 34

SARAN: The death toll in the hooch tragedy in the Saran district of Bihar has risen to 34 since Wednesday night with spurious liquor claiming at least 24 lives in Saran district overnight.

As per AIR reports the maximum number of deaths were reported in Masrakh block with 23 deaths, while the remaining 11 casualties were reported from the Isuapur, Amnaur, and Marhaura areas of the district. The victims were undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Some of them are said to have also lost their eyesight and are battling for their lives. More than 50 people had apparently consumed spurious liquor, but it was not reported due to fear of stigma. The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish government in 2016.

So far 20 have died due to spurious liquor in Chhapra, Bihar.#Bihar #india pic.twitter.com/5cQMmlqf1u — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 14, 2022

The incident triggered uproar in the Bihar Assembly yesterday, with Opposition leaders mounting a strong attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Later, an angry Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the Assembly and snapped at Opposition MLAs who targeted the state government over the prohibition of alcohol in the State.

#WATCH | #Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses his temper in State Assembly as LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha questions the state govt's liquor ban in wake of deaths that happened due to spurious liquor in Chapra. 📹 ANI pic.twitter.com/4qiA38Pn68 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 14, 2022

The tragedy took place in three villages in Chhapra area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. As per the initial probe, the police are suspecting that the villagers might have purchased the liquor from a common shop in these adjoining areas.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Nitish Kumar said that he told officers that they shouldn't nab the poor. People manufacturing liquor & carrying out alcohol business should be caught. We are ready to give Rs 1 Lakh to people to start their work and will raise the amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in this business, he stated when asked about the liquor tragedy. (AIR Inputs)

