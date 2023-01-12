Bihar Education Minister Draws Flak Over His Controversial Remark on Ramcharitmanas

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar has refused to apologise over his controversial remark against a Hindu religious book. Chandrashekhar’s statement on Ramcharitmanas, which is based on the Ramayana drew criticism from Hindu saints and society.

He remained defiant despite drawing flak for his controversial statement during a convocation ceremony.

“Whatever I said is correct. I stand by my statement,” Chandrashekhar told reporters on Thursday.

While addressing students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University on Wednesday, the Bihar Education Minister claimed that certain parts of Ramcharitmanas ' spread hatred in society. He had also claimed that Manusmriti also propagates discrimination against certain castes.

“Why was there resistance to the Ramcharitmanas? It says people from lower castes could be as dangerous as snakes after receiving education,” Chandrashekhar told university students on Wednesday.

He also former RSS chief MS Golwalkar’s book ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ also created divisions in the society. The Bihar minister said books like Ramcharitmanas, Manusmriti and Bunch of Thoughts sowed the seeds of hatred and social divide.

“This is the reason why people burnt Manusmriti and took exception to a portion of Ramcharitmanas, which talks against education for Dalits, backwards and women,” Chandrashekhar added.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya strongly condemned the statement of Bihar Education Minister and demanded the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to immediately sack the minister for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu people.

Bihar education minister from RJD, This is the mentality they have for Hindus and it’s culture pic.twitter.com/BZJHYjCH3o — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) January 11, 2023

