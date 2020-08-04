PATNA: In a serious twist in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Bihar government on Tuesday decided to recommend a CBI inquiry on a request from his father, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

Kumar said on being informed by the Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey about his talk with the late actor's father K K Singh seeking an inquiry by the central investigating agency into the matter, he told the DGP to get a proposal ready immediately and send it to the state government.

"The state government will formally recommend the case to be handed over to the CBI today itself after completing all the procedures and formalities," the CM said.

The development comes a day before the Supreme Court is slated to hear a petition of Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, an accused in the FIR filed in Patna, seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai, where an investigation in the matter is already on.

Meanwhile, Chakraborty’s lawyer said the Bihar government cannot recommend a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death when police from that state do not have any jurisdiction to even investigate the case.

Both Mumbai and Patna police are probing the case.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his rented apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Police had filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR).