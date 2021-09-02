Bigg Boss 13 Winner Siddharth Shukla Dead, Condolences Flood Twitter

The heartthrob of millions and popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla died today after suffering a major heart attack. He was known for his role in hit TV serial Balika Vadhu and is the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The news was confirmed by Cooper Hospital.

The 40-year-old actor suffered a major heart attack after which he was rushed to the hospital. But there was declared brought dead, confirmed the senior Cooper Hospital official. He is now survived by his mother and two sisters.

Shukla made his acting career debut in 2008 with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, in which he played the lead character. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, playing a supporting part for which he received a lot of praise. He was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He was the host of Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent, among other shows.

It is safe to say that Shukla was one of the most popular winners of Bigg Boss. His chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill was in particular loved by all the fans. They recently appeared in Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday ka Vaar as guests.

Following this news, condolences started pouring on Twitter. Celebrities and fans are sharing their messages for his family. “Another reminder of how fragile life is. Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends. Om Shanti,” wrote cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Another reminder of how fragile life is.

Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends.

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zTinZmyaJ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2021

“Gone too soon bro @sidharth_shukla your glow will be with us forever and your loss is just irreplaceable!! There was no winner like you in #Biggboss and there never will be another,lagta hai buri nazar par ab hamesha vishvas karna padega! #RipSidharthShukla,” shared Vindu Dara Singh on Twitter.

Gone to soon bro @sidharth_shukla your glow will be with us forever and your loss is just irreplaceable!! There was no winner like you in #Biggboss and there never will be another ,lagta hai buri nazar par ab hamesha vishvas karna padega ! #RipSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ORei0NLl4k — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) September 2, 2021

Here are the other celebrities’ posts

Life is so unpredictable. Absolutely shocked to hear about Sidharth's passing. Devastating beyond words. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in peace my friend🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/kRHL1EatYu — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) September 2, 2021

Shocked to know about #SiddharthShukla ‘s death. Totally numb. Never met him personally but used to watch him on television and SM. Life is so unpredictable . He was just 40. हो क्या रहा है ? — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) September 2, 2021

Not able to believe the news.

So shocked and saddened to hear this. May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏻🌺#SiddharthShukla — Shakti Mohan (@MohanShakti) September 2, 2021

No words! Literally numb.

Siddharth Shukla you left too soon buddy! Galat baat 💔 RIP — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) September 2, 2021