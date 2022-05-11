Big Breaking: In A Historic Order Supreme Court Stays All Pending Proceeding of Sedition Cases Till Centre Relooks Provision

In a historic move, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that the 152-year old sedition law under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code should be kept in abeyance till the centre reconsider the provision.

In an interim order, the apex court asked the Centre and state governments to refrain from registering any FIRs under the Sedition law while it was under re-consideration.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Suyakant held that all pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect to the charges framed under sedition law under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code should be kept in abeyance.