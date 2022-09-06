Big Boost to India's Fight Against Covid19

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid-19 vaccine for use on Tuesday, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation, " tweeted Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

"This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership. With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19," he wrote in his tweet

In August, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), said that the Covid-19 intranasal vaccine (BBV154) has shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in individuals in controlled clinical trials phase III.

The vaccine, known as BBV154, has been specially designed for intranasal administration. Furthermore, the nasal administration method was conceived and developed to be cost-effective in low and middle-income nations, according to a news statement from the vaccine manufacturer.