Bhupendra Patel to Continue as Gujarat CM for Second Term

Bhupendra Patel will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term with the newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs electing him as the leader of the legislative party.

Patel’s name was declared as the leader of the legislative party unanimously at the meeting held at the party’s state headquarters ‘Kamalam’.

“The newly-elected MLAs met today at ‘Kamalam,’ where the proposal to name Bhupendra Patel as the chief minister of Gujarat was unanimously approved,” the BJP said in a statement.

Patel, 60, had resigned as the chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for formation of a new government in the state after the BJP registered a landslide victory in the just concluded Assembly elections.

Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Arjun Munda were present for the meeting as the party’s central observers.

Also Read: BJP Sweeps Gujarat Assembly Elections, AAP Gets National Party Status