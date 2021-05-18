Bhopal Man Kerosene To End Life Fearing COVID, Tests Negative After Death

In a very bizarre incident, a man believing the words of his friend who said that consuming kerosene will kill coronavirus, drank it and died. The incident took place in Bhopal's Ashoka Garden area.

The deceased was identified as Mahendra, who was a tailor in Bhopal. The 30 year old Mahendra consumed kerosene to cure COVID-19 after he experienced high fever.

According to the reports, Mahendra was suffering from high fever for the past five to six days and was taking medicines; medication was not helping. He feared that he had contracted coronavirus; on the advice of his acquaitance in his locality, he drank Kersone.

Later, he was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday night and after four days of consuming kerosene, the man died.

According to the police, Mahendra resided with his family in Shiv Nagar, Hinotia Area in Ashoka Garden. A case has been registered and police are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact truth behind this.

The police said that he was taking medicines but to no avail, he was afraid that he was contracted COVID-19. The man consumed kerosene on Wednesday around 9 pm at his residence. His condition slowly deteriorated and he was rushed to a private hospital. Later, he was shifted to another hospital, where he was declared dead. The doctors took his samples for test and result came negative.