New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Tuesday its verdict on Centre’s curative plea for enhanced compensation to the victims of 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy from US-based firm Union Carbide Corporation, now owned by Dow Chemicals.

On January 12, a five-judge constitution bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul , Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Abhay S. Oka, Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J.K. Maheshwari heard the curative petition for additional compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and reserved the judgement.

It may be noted here the Centre in its curative petition has sought direction to Union Carbide and other firms for over Rs 7,400 crore additional amount over and above the earlier settlement amount of USD 470 million (Rs 715 crore at the time of settlement in 1989) for paying compensation to the gas tragedy victims.

The Bhopal gas tragedy, termed as the world’s worst industrial disaster, had resulted in the death of 5,295 people while leaving almost 5,68,292 persons injured. The tragedy had also resulted in the loss of livestock and loss of property of almost 5,478 persons. The worst industrial disaster happened when the 47 tonnes of lethal methyl isocyanate gas was released at the Bhopal plant of Union Carbide, India, Ltd. (UCIL) on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984.

Also Read: Enforcement Directorate Issues Fresh Summons to Butchibabu Gorantla in Delhi Excise Policy Case



