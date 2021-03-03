Bhiwandi Man Collapses Minutes After Second Shot Of COVID Vaccine, Cause Unknown

The Vaccination program continues in India and with that the cases of complications are also coming forward. A 45-year old man from Maharashtra died a few hours after receiving the second dose of the COVID19 vaccine. The cause of death is unknown as of now. The doctors said it cannot be a complication caused by the vaccine, but we will have to wait for the reports to find out the cause.

The deceased was identified as Sukhdev Kirdat (45), a native of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. It was reported that he worked as a driver at a house of an eye specialist. He was married with two children. Kirdat had already received his first dose and went this time for the second one.

Kirdat was administered with the first dose of the vaccine on January 28th. After a month, he came back for the second dose. But just after a few minutes of receiving the shot, he fainted. He was rushed to the nearby hospital.

Upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi memorial hospital, he was declared dead. Doctors said that the cause of his death is unknown as of now. Nothing can be said right now and it will only be clear once the post-mortem reports come.

A doctor at the hospital shared that Kirdat was fine when he received the first dose. He has a medical history of BP but it was not a problem. A full check-up was done before giving him the first dose of the anti-COVID19 vaccine. While receiving the second dose, his blood pressure and oxygen level were normal. That is why it is a bit difficult to understand the cause of death.

Kirdat was vaccinated under the second phase of India’s vaccine program. Under this stage, elderly people of age 60 and above are getting vaccinated. Also, people between ages 45 to 60 with medical anomalies are being immunized.