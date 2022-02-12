Bhishma Ekadashi Significance, Importance of Chanting Vishnu Sahasranama

Today is Bhishma Ekadasi, the day when the great Bhishma revealed the 1000 divine names of Lord Vishnu to Pandavas in the presence of Krishna, the paripurna avatar of Lord. Yesterday during the evening Pu:rna:huthi, Swamiji announced that we will all collectively chant Vishnu Sahasra Namam while doing a parikramana (going around) the Yajna sala before noon today. Vishnu Sahasra Namam was not only accepted by thrimathacharyas, (Sankara, Ramanuja, Madva) but also learnt with love by all of them who wrote bhashyams, the divine interpretations / explanations on it.

Also, it is considered an anupanam, Anupanam means something that you take the medication along with. For example: an ayurvedic medicine is asked to be taken with honey, or with warm water, or with ginger juice etc. Historic Ayurvedic doctors believed that those medicines be taken with Vishnu Sahasra Namam as anupanam. It therefore not only has benefits in the spiritual arena, but also physical arena.