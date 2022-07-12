New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear the plea of P Varavara Rao, one of those accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, for permanent medical bail on July 19. The apex court extended his interim protection till further orders.

“At the joint request made by the counsel appearing for the parties, this matter be posted as first item on 19 July,” a bench headed by Justice UU Lalit said.

Varavara Rao has challenged the Bombay High Court order rejecting his appeal for permanent medical bail. He is currently on bail on medical grounds and was to surrender on Tuesday.

“The interim protection enjoyed by the petitioner shall continue... till further orders,” the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had requested the bench that the matter be taken up for hearing on Wednesday, 13 July or Thursday, 14 July.

“If it can be, subject to your lordships convenience, kept tomorrow or day after tomorrow and whatever is the protection may continue,” Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices SR Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

What is Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case?

The case is related to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. The police claimed it triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the city.

Pune police filed an FIR against Varavara Rao on January 08, 2018 under various sections of IPC and UAPA and he was arrested on August 28, 2018 from his Hyderabad residence.

