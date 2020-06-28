JAIPUR: Violating all lockdown norms, a family had performed the marriage ceremony with a huge gathering of more than 50 people on June 13 In Rajasthan. Among these 50 people who attended the marriage, one person died and 15 tested positive for COVID-19, following which Bhilwara District Collector has imposed a fine of Rs 6,26,600 on father of the groom who invited them for the wedding, by violating lockdown norms.

On the other hand, the number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan reached to 16,944 so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Saturday Rajasthan reported 284 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. With this the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state rose to 16,944 and death toll reached to 391, the state government said.

According to reports, out of the 11 deaths reported on June 27, one person died in Jaipur, three persons died in Jodhpur, one each in Ajmer, Bharatpur and Pali, and one death related to other states.

Out of the 284 cases reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, Alwar reported the highest with 56 cases, followed by Bharatpur with 42 cases. 40 cases were reported in Jodhpur, Dholpur reported 32 cases, 17 cases registered in Jaipur and 16 cases reported in Kota.

Barmer and Churu reported 10 cases each, eight cases reported in Sirohi and five in Ajmer. The rest of the cases were reported from a few other districts reported, and four cases were related to patients from other states.

13,085 patients were completely cured and discharged till now, and there are currently 3,186 active cases in the state.