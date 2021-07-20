BharatPe Hiring Perks Include Tickets to Dubai Cricket Matches, BMW Bike For Tech Talent

BharatPe Offers: BharatPe is the third-largest player in the (POS) segment at the moment. To date, the firm has raised almost $300 million in equity and debt. It purchased Payback India, the country's largest multi-brand loyalty programme, with over 100 million members, just a few months ago.

BharatPe, a fintech startup, has launched an ambitious hiring drive to improve and expand its technical team by rewarding existing employees and attracting new talent, according to a report. The firm stated in a statement that its goal is to quadruple the IT staff.

A bike package and a gadget package are among the benefits available. The former includes the BMW G310R, Jawa Parek, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390, and Royal Enfield Himalayan, while the latter includes Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphones, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH desk and chair, and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.

According to a media outlet, the two packages are accessible to anyone who can refer tech talent to BharatPe, including business graduates. According to a report, it has also preponed the increment by eight months.

The complete tech team will also go to Dubai for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in October and November of this year.

BharatPe's Co-Founder and CEO, Ashneer Grover, was reported by a media outlet as claiming that the business aspires to be the leader in tech talent pay in India.

"That’s the only real investment our business needs given the capital efficiency of our model," said Grover.

BharatPe said last week that it intends to triple the size of its point-of-sale (POS) business. By the end of 2021-22, it set a goal of $6 billion in annualised transaction processed value (TPV).

BharatPe is the third-largest player in the (POS) sector at the moment. So far, the firm has raised almost $300 million in equity and debt. Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo, and Sequoia Capital are among its investors.

It purchased Payback India, the country's largest multi-brand loyalty programme, with over 100 million members, just a few months ago.