Bharat Jodo Yatra Security Lapse: Congress President Writes to Amit Shah

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday urged the Union Home Minister to look into the alleged security lapse of party leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress suspended its yatra on Friday afternoon after a ‘security lapse’. Rahul Gandhi was walking with the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and when the Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed the Banihal Tunnel on its way to Srinagar, a large crowd was waiting for Rahul Gandhi.

The party decided to suspend the yatra the Jammu and Kashmir police stopped their support after exiting the tunnel and the party’s own security team was unable to manage the unexpected crowd. Omar Abdullah also tweeted to confirm the ‘security lapse’ claim.

In his letter to the Home Minister, the Congress chief asked Amit Shah to provide security cover to the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which is expected to culminate on January 30.

Security lapse during #BharatJodoYatra led to its suspension yesterday, after Sh @RahulGandhi’s security detail suggested same. We are expecting a huge gathering, including leaders of imp political parties at its culmination. My letter to @HMOIndia,Sh @AmitShah in this regard — pic.twitter.com/jjASG8C5LR — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 28, 2023

“I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security till the culmination of the yatra and the function on the 30th January at Srinagar,” Kharge wrote in his letter.



Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police have rejected the alleged ‘security lapse’ claims of Congress. The J&K police tweeted that the Congress party did not consult the police before deciding on discontinuation of the yatra.

“JKP was not consulted before taking any decision on discontinuation of Yatra after conducting 1 km yatra by organizers. The rest of yatra continued #peacefully. There was no security lapse at all. We will provide foolproof security,” Jammu and Kashmir police wrote in a tweet.

#JKP was not consulted before taking any decision on discontinuation of Yatra after conducting 1 km yatra by organizers. Rest of yatra continued #peacefully. There was no security lapse at all. We will provide foolproof security. (3/3)@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 27, 2023

