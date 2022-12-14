Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.

The Congress party shared the image of both of them walking and tweeted in Hindi: “Shri Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of RBI, with @RahulGandhi ji… The increasing number of people standing up to unite the country against hatred shows that we will be successful.”

Rajan was governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from 2013 to September 2016. He moved to the US and returned to academia to work with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023. The Yatra will complete 100 days on December 16. The party has decided to organise a concert in Jaipur on December 16 with a live performance by Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan to mark 100 days of the Yatra, AICC General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday.