Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Fails To Get USFDA Approval For Even Emergency Use

Covaxin is facing the dangers of being rejected by certain countries. Earlier it was not given approval by the WHO and now the vaccine didn’t receive EUA from FDA. This can mean trouble for millions of Indians who were administered Covaxin.

The Bharat Biotech developed vaccine was given to over 29 million Indians. Covaxin was given Emergency approval in India on January 3, 2021. Along with Covshield, Covaxin as well became the top vaccine for immunization drive. Recently the vaccine’s effectiveness and legitimacy have been questioned many times.

It did not receive the Emergency use approval in the USA. Covshield, Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Synoform / BBIP, Jansen (USA, Netherlands) Vaccines are in the WHO Emergency Use List. Covaxin is not on this list. So, in some countries, when Indians land at the airport there is a chance that it will not be recognized as a vaccine and they will not be allowed to enter other countries.

Many US colleges and universities have informed the students to get vaccinated ahead of the Autumn semester. But the students who have been inoculated with India's Covaxin or Russia's Sputnik-V were asked to get themselves re-vaccinated saying that those are not approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

It is advised that people who were vaccinated outside the US wait for a minimum of 28 days before taking the first dose of Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-sanctioned vaccines.

American students have access to the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, three of the eight doses authorised by the global health body. As per sources, this situation is challenging for those 20,000 students from India who go to study there every year