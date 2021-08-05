Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Effective Against Delta Plus Variant, Says Study

New Delhi: Covaxin gives 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta strain, which was originally discovered in India, according to research presented on Monday.

According to research conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is effective against the Delta and Delta plus variants.

The Delta variant, which has spread to 99 countries and was also responsible for the second wave in India, is a cause for alarm.

According to the study, the Delta variant has also been identified as the top cause of breakthrough infections among vaccinated people throughout the world. The vaccine was shown to be effective against the Delta, Delta AY.1, and B.1.617.3 variants, with a modest reduction in neutralising antibody titer in Covid-19, recovered patients and complete BBV152 vaccinated and post-vaccinated infected individuals, according to the study.

The study published as a preprint on bioRxiv said that Sera of vaccines among Covid naïve recovered cases with full vaccination and breakthrough cases demonstrated 1.3, 2.5, and 1.9-fold reduction against the Delta variant in comparison to the B.1 variant respectively.

This indicates the potential function of memory cells in immunological strengthening following infection or vaccination.

In comparison to B.1, a comparative examination of all the groups indicated that B.1.617.3 appears to be less sensitive to neutralisation, followed by Delta AY.1 and Delta variants.

According to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, two shots of AstraZeneca, which is the same as the Covishield vaccine, were 67% effective against the Delta strain.