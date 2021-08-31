Bharat Biotech Struggling To Meet Supply Commitments?

Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech is now working on a partnership with international drugmakers for their vaccine. The target is to supply at least a billion doses of the Covid19 vaccine every year and since it is too high, the workload is also much.

Bharat Biotech’s vaccine, COVAXIN received emergency Use approval (EUA) back in January and has been one of the major vaccines in India. This along with Covishield has been the major force in India’s vaccine drive. But now things are getting difficult as the manufacturers are not able to supply enough doses for the drive to go smoothly.

Also Read: Tourists With COVID Vaccine Certificate Can Now Enter UAE, Conditions Apply

Covaxin and Covishield are the major vaccines in India right now and that these vaccines are now facing a shortage, it will get difficult for the drive to go smoothly. The Indian government is now bringing in other international vaccines to speed up the process for the citizens. Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and other international vaccines are waiting to be launched in India.

For now, the drive is still going on for those above 18 years but work is on developing vaccines for the kids as well. The trial stages are going well now. They will soon be done with the final stages as well and the vaccine will be ready for launch in India.

On Sunday, Bharat Biotech shipped the first batch of Covaxin from the Ankleshwar plant. This is a big plant that keeps the capacity to produce as many as 10 million doses in a month.