Bharat Biotech Hopes to Soon Secure Emergency Use Listing For Covaxin From WHO

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech manufactured vaccine, Covaxin is facing issues with international recognition. Earlier it was reported that Covaxin had not received the approval from World Health Organisation (WHO) but they are trying for it. According to the information from the officials, Bharat Biotech is trying to get the emergency use listing (EUL) at the earliest.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman of Bharat Biotech shared that they have submitted all the necessary documents. All the work is done for the emergency use listing (EUL) of Covaxin. The only thing left is for WHO is to review the documents and make the finalization. They are expecting to receive the confirmation at the earliest.

This approval is important for Covaxin. It will help with the global supply. As of now, WHO has approved vaccines including AstraZeneca- SK Bio/SII, Johnson & Johnson Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and a couple of others.

As cases of the Delta Variant are fast increasing, the main concern is to see if the vaccines are effective against it or not. As for Covaxin, the research showed that it is 63.6 percent efficient against the Delta Variant. The overall efficiency was over 93.4 percent.

The data from Covaxin's Phase 3 trial, which included 25,800 volunteers, was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's subject expert committee (SEC) earlier this week (CDSCO). The trials yielded a 77.8% effectiveness rate. SEC confirmed that the vaccine was well accepted.